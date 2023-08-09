WalkMe (WKME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. On average, analysts expect WalkMe to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WKME opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 21.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 349,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 105,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

