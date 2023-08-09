Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. 3,672,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,062. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $161.62. The company has a market cap of $432.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.