Wanchain Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,923,233 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

