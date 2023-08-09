Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.57. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 385,074 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $171.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.24 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $58,952.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $89,451.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $2,747.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,352 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 in the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

