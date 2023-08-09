Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $360.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.70 and a 200-day moving average of $330.79. Watsco has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $384,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.