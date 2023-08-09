WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.34 ($2.57) and last traded at €2.34 ($2.57). 2,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.36 ($2.59).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.98. The stock has a market cap of $352.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.98.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.