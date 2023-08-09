WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 31.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 381,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,906. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 396.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

