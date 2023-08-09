WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.