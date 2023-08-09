WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

