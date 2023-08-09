WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 700 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 116.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. 161,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,031. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

