WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,706,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,430,000 after purchasing an additional 366,044 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.82.

AMGN traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $260.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,973. The company has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

