WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,009 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $975,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.