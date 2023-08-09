WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.77. The company had a trading volume of 367,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.68. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

