WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

QUAL traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.74. 875,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

