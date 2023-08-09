WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,937 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.85. The stock has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

