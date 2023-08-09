WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,116,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,150,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

