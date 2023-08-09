WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,742. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,755 shares of company stock worth $44,024,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
