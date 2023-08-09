WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,742. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,755 shares of company stock worth $44,024,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.