WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.53. 358,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,897. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.