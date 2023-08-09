WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,495 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

SYY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

