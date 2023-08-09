WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,277 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 1.7% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

Graco stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,633. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,398. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.