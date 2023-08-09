WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,071 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,036 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

