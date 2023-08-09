WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,696 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDV stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,429 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

