WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,696 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TDV stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,429 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.
About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF
