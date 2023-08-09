WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. 861,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.