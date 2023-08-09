WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,458 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RAAX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 16,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,163. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

