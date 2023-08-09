WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,244 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSEP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:XSEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

