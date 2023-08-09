WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,506 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.86% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEQT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEQT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,265. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

