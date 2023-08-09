WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 23,215 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,215 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.5% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $286.27. 272,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,529. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.96.

Air Products and Chemicals last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

