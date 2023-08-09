WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 9,252 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

NYSE IQI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,024. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

