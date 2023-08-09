WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,104,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QYLD stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.