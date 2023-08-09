WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,076 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 189,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 169,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA remained flat at $31.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.16.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

