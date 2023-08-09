Wedbush Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Datadog stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,053,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,331. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,313 shares of company stock valued at $68,917,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

