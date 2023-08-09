Wedbush Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $180.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $23.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,556. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. Celsius has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $173.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

