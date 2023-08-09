Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 526,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -2.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.