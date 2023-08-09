Wedbush Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

National CineMedia Stock Up 10.5 %

NCMI opened at $3.25 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 253.70% and a negative return on equity of 135.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.