Wells Fargo & Company Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $109.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

