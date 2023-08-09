Wells Fargo & Company Raises New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target to $12.00

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 30.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

