West Coast Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.56. 197,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

