West Coast Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 43,410 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000. Clorox comprises 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $37,400,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

CLX traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.09. 1,319,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,749. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.64%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

