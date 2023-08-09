West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,118. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

