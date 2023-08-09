West Coast Financial LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.51. 951,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

