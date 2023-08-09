West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

ZBRA traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,743. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.