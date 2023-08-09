West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 196,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. 712,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

