West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.86 on Tuesday, reaching $260.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,302. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

