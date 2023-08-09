West Coast Financial LLC Sells 315 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 290,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 770,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,959,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.69. 940,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

