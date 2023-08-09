West Coast Financial LLC Sells 572 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 70,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,918,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,593,000 after purchasing an additional 258,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. 5,826,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,479. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

