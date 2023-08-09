Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stake Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 3.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Western Midstream Partners worth $53,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 2,440,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,464. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

