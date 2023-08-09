Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $26.61. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 495,641 shares changing hands.

The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

