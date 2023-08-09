Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $125.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

WAB

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $11,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,140.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,655 shares of company stock worth $15,354,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAB opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

