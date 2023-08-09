Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of Westlake stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 598,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

