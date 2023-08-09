Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $133.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

Get Westlake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.76. 598,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.